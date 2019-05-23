2020 Suzuki Off-Road Motorcycle Lineup First Look

Suzuki has revealed an opening salvo of its 2020 off-road motorcycles. In this case, we’re looking at new graphics on six returning motorcycles.

Conspicuous by their absence from this list are three dual sport models—the DR-Z400S, DR200S, and VanVan 200. The DR-Z400S and DR200S are undoubtedly overdue for updates, so perhaps we will see that later this year.

If it’s up to us, the DR-Z400S will be replaced by a new DR-Z450S based on the also-missing off-road only RMX450Z (which lost its Green Sticker status last year). The DR200S definitely needs fuel injection, and suspension improvements would be nice. We like the VanVan 200 as it is and hope it’s just tardy.

The DR-Z400SM supermoto motorcycle is also not shown. We’d like it to get the same RMX450Z treatment we are hoping for on the dual-sport version. A DR-Z450SM would reenergize that market.

Okay, enough with the speculation. Here’s what we have to show for 2020, along with the updates, price, and availability.