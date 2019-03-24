2019 Seattle Supercross Results and Coverage:

Musquin Wins, Suffers 7-Point Penalty

In a largely processional race on a demanding track at Century Link Field in Seattle, Marvin Musquin won his second Monster Energy Supercross Main in a row, but was penalized seven-championship points for jumping on a second-lap red cross flag. Ken Roczen took P2, with Eli Tomac rounding out the podium. 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leader Cooper Webb struggled to a P4 finish, but loses none of his lead over Musquin due to Musquin’s points penalty.

Marvin Musquin was the fastest on track, but jumping on the red cross flag on lap two cost Musquin seven championship points. After qualifying in P2 and finishing behind Roczen in his Heat, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) grabbed the Main Event holeshot, led every lap, and was never shown a wheel. On the podium, a subdued Musquin apologized for absentmindedly jumping on the red cross flag thrown after an incident with Chad Reed, Justin Brayton, and Kyle Chisholm. Musquin leaves Seattle as he came in—14 points behind Webb instead of just seven back with five rounds remaining. Ken Roczen rode a steady race in P2 after a good start. It took just one lap for Roczen (Team Honda HRC) to pass Zach Osborne for P2, and that was it. Roczen kept Musquin honest through much of the race, though he finished over two seconds behind Musquin. Roczen was behind Musquin when Musquin jumped on the red flag and was aware of the violation. After a middling start, Eli Tomac joined the leaders, but eventually dropped off the pace. In P5 after the opening lap, it took until lap 9 for Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) to make his way into a podium position. Tomac hounded Roczen for a few laps and had Musquin in view. However, Tomac slowed down in a four-lap sequence (laps 15-18 of 27) and was never again a threat to Roczen and Musquin. Tomac closed the gap to Webb in the standings to 19 points with five races remaining. Cooper Webb ran hot and cold in Seattle. Webb (Red Bull KTM) qualified a dismal P11, yet Webb won his Heat over Tomac by working out a system of jumping through the treacherous whoops as Tomac attempted to skim them. After a poor start that left Webb in P7, Webb looked flummoxed by the whoops, as he had been in qualifying. On lap 3, Webb passed a floundering Zach Osborne, and then inherited P5 when Joey Savatgy tipped over on lap 11. Five laps later, Webb passed a slowing Cole Seely for P4, Webb’s finishing position. With the seven-point penalty on Musquin, Webb loses no championship points to Musquin, despite their 1-4 pairing on-track. The whoops dictated the racing. None of the riders were able to master the 50-yard deep-whoop section. Top riders were alternately jumping and skimming the whoops, as well as trying lines from the far left to the far right. Minimizing the damage was the name of the game, as misjudging the whoops could cost a couple of seconds in a lap. The fastest qualifier, Dean Wilson wasn’t able to back it up on race night. Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) took P3 in his Heat behind Webb and Tomac, and then had a mediocre P6 start in the Main. Through the Main, Wilson battled with Savatgy, Blake Baggett, and Zach Osborne much of the night, beating all but Savatgy. Wilson’s P6 finish is his best since round 4 in Oakland. Joey Savatgy looked good early, but an unforced error prevented him from contending for a podium. Savatgy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) turned a P8 start into P5 by lap 3. However, Savatgy dropped his motorcycle while battling with Seely on lap 11. Savatgy had enough of a cushion that only Webb passed him. Savatgy moved back up to P5 as Seely had a major error on lap 21 that allowed Savatgy to reclaim P5. Zach Osborne scored a short-lived holeshot, and quickly dropped out of contention. In P2 after the first lap, Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) was quickly passed by Roczen and Seely on lap 2. The next lap saw Osborne fall prey to Tomac, Savatgy, and Webb, as Osborne turned a holeshot into P7 very quickly. Eventually, Osborne settled into a battle with Wilson, Savatgy, Baggett, and Tyler Bowers with Osborne at times dropping to P10. Osborn was able to make up two positions as he repassed Bowers with three laps to go and a sinking Seely on the final lap. It was a forgettable night for Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing. Justin Barcia went down on lap 4 while running in P12, and took two more laps to return to race pace. By then, Barcia found himself mired in P18, ahead of only downed Reed and Brayton. Barcia was only able to improve one position by the checkered flag. Fill-in rider Josh Grant missed qualifying for the Main by one spot in his Heat, and then crashed in the LCQ. NBCSN was embarrassingly trigger happy with a piece on Ken Roczen in the closing minutes of the race. NBCSN had a package ready for Roczen’s first win and ran it as the race was winding down. The announcers believed the penalty for jumping on the red cross flag would be two positions and two championship points. Instead, it was simply a penalty of seven championship points and Marvin Musquin retained the win. Next up is a Triple Crown Race at NRG Stadium in Houston. Racing is live on NBCSN, and coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out our Monster Energy Supercross Cable and Streaming TV Schedule.

2019 Seattle Supercross Results, Century Link Field, Seattle, WA

Marvin Musquin (KTM) Ken Roczen (Honda) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Cooper Webb (KTM) Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Blake Baggett (KTM) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Cole Seely (Honda) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Justin Bogle (KTM) Justin Hill (Suzuki) Mike Alessi (Honda) Ben Lamay (Honda) Carlen Gardner (Honda) Alex Ray (Suzuki) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Austin Politelli (Honda) Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) Ryan Breece (Yamaha) Chad Reed (Suzuki) Justin Brayton (Honda)

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)