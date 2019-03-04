2019 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Preview

Over the past decade, Harley-Davidson has continually updated its touring models with the latest in technology and luxury in mind, from rider aids to giants screens that display whatever information a rider may need to serious cargo space.

For 2019, Harley-Davidson has released a touring model that takes a step back from all the luxury amenities and offers a rawer touring experience.

The Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard is what Harley calls a “Dressed down Dresser,” a motorcycle that focuses on the “fundamental riding experience inspired by Harley-Davidson’s Grand American Touring roots.”

In most basic terms, the Electra Glide Standard is a stripped-down Electra Glide Ultra Classic. Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 107, the Standard arrives with minimal features and trim – the basic essentials that help keep the price below $19,000.

The Electra Glide Standard arrives with:

Batwing fairing

Chrome trim

Standard saddlebags

Cast aluminum wheels

Chrome accents are added in high-impact design areas

Polished rocker, cam and derby covers

Select blacked out components

“To express the stripped-back essence of the Electra Glide Standard we focused on finishes that were simple, timeless, and fundamental to Harley-Davidson’s touring line,” said Harley-Davidson’s Vice President of Styling & Design, Brad Richards.

“Chrome was added to key components and complimented by polished and blacked out parts. The rocker, cam, and derby covers are finished with chrome to emphasize the V-Twin shape of the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. In addition, they add a dose of nostalgia that draws a through-line all the way back to the first Electra Glide.”

Though stripped down, the Electra Glide Standard arrives with much of the technology found on Harley’s upper touring models, including standard electronic cruise control, hand-adjustable emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers, 49mm front forks with Showa dual bending valve suspension, and Brembo brakes with optional Reflex Linked and ABS features.

The Electra Glide Standard model is available in one color, Vivid Black, and has a price tag of $18,999 (MSRP).

2019 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 111 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air and oil

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/60-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 94.5 x 37.8 x 55.1 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 26.1 inches

Seat height (unladen): 26.8 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 31 degrees

Left lean angle: 29 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 820 pounds

2019 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Colors:

Vivid Black

2019 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price:

$18,999

2019 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard | Photo Gallery