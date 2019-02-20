2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Flat Track Team Announced

As the popularity of the American Flat Track series grows – much of this due to the renewed rivalry between Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson – so does the factory support.

The latest is from KTM, which has announced its 2019 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing lineup for the 2019 American Flat Track championship.

Competing aboard KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition motorcycles are the defending AFT Singles Champion Dan Bromley and multi-time winner Shayna Texter.

Bromley, a multi-time AMA National Champion of Pennsylvania, will defend his first AFT title this season and race with the number-one plate.

Bromley witnessed his best season ever in 2018, where he notched four wins and 13 podium finishes en route to his championship and he looks to build upon those race-wins for 2019.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Red Bull KTM Factory Team,” Dan Bromley says. “With having a support effort last year, I look forward to having the full-factory backing in 2019.

“Teaming up with Shayna, I feel that the team will be a force to be reckoned with and I look forward to continuing my momentum from the 2018 season.”

Texter, who also hails from Pennsylvania, finished third overall in AFT Singles in 2018 with three race-wins and eight podium appearances. Texter began her professional racing career in 2008 and since then she has earned 15-career AFT Singles wins, the most of any other rider in the class.

In 2011, Texter became the first female to win an American Flat Track National Main Event and she continues to pave the way for women in racing.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team,” Shayna Texter says. “I learned so much this past season running my own program but it’s a dream to be joining a team with a winning culture that is always READY TO RACE.”

Team Manager, Chris Fillmore, also commented: “KTM is very excited to announce these two riders for the new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Flat Track Team and I, personally, am looking forward to another step in my career and the learning experience of being Team Manager.

“Dan Bromley is the reigning champion in the AFT Singles class and Shayna Texter is the winningest rider in AFT Singles history, so we couldn’t have asked for a more ‘READY TO RACE’ lineup this season. Both riders have incredible potential and we can’t wait to get the season underway.

“Building a new team and program from the ground up is not short of challenges, so I would like to personally thank the KTM Motorsports team, Dan and Shayna, as well as our team partners Red Bull, Roofsystems, Motorex, WP, Akrapovic, Renthal, Dubya, Hinson, HBD MotoGrafx, MotoMaster, Acerbis, Twin Air, Alpinestars, Red Torpedo, KTM Powerparts, KTM Powerwear and Wings for Life.”

The 2019 American Flat Track Championship kicks off on March 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. For more information on the American Flat Track Championship, please visit their website https://www.americanflattrack.com.