Marc Marquez MotoGP News

It’s been a rough off-season for five-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez.

After suffering with left shoulder pain through his title-winning 2018 season, Marc Marquez underwent surgery in December by by Dr. Xavier Mir, Dr. Victor Marlet and Dr. Teresa Marlet at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus.

His therapy was intense as he focused on full recovery for the first official MotoGP test in Sepang February 6-8.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot progressed, firs riding a mountain bike and then returning to training on smaller motorcycles.

And this week – under two months since his shoulder operation – Marquez headed to his a track in Alcarràs, near his home in Cervera, to see if the shoulder was ready for the demands of a bike. He rode a smaller motorcycle around the track to see if he was fit – and things went well.

“I needed this,” Marc Marquez said after his first ride aboard the mini RC213V. “I touched my elbow on the ground! Riders in general need to have their minds clear. At least on the trip to Malaysia, which is 14 hours long, I will be thinking I have ridden a bike, got on the brakes, felt the throttle and the clutch. We have done a few laps that have helped me to see where things are.

“This week we have to work on it. It was pretty much what I expected, the large force under braking – especially left-handers, where I have to support my left shoulder was problematic. That is where we have to continue working, have patience in Malaysia and get to March at full fitness.”

Now the attention turns to the Sepang Test on February 6 – 8 when Marc Marquez and the Honda RC213V will meet again as they prepare to defend the Triple Crown.