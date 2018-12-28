A practice crash this week tore Benny Bloss’s ACL, forcing Bloss to miss the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Taking Bloss’s place on Team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS is Justing Bogle.

The JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team dropped Bogle after a disappointing 2018. Bogle raced just two SX rounds last year, finishing in 17th place both times.

Bogle had been expecting to ride for Phoenix Racing Honda. However, that arrangement fell through, leaving Bogle without a team. Bloss’s injury moves Bogle onto one of the most prestigious satellite race teams in Supercross, with Bogle as Blake Baggett’s new teammate. Both will race on a near-factory KTM 450 SX-F.

“I am pumped to be able to join the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – KTM – WPS team,” Bogle said. “I know it’s last minute, and it’s been a bit of a bumpy offseason, but I really couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity. This team is more than proven. The KTM is arguably the best bike out there, and I am again just really excited to throw my leg over the bike and get to work in the coming days.”

Bloss, who was unable to start the 2018 Supercross series due to injury, said, “It was the silliest crash and there was nothing spectacular about it—extremely frustrating. I landed off a triple, and just went to the inside to make a new line—nothing crazy. I hit a slick spot and just lost the rear end doing the standard slide out. Unfortunately, I had my leg fully committed and it got pinned under the handlebar and the ground. I knew I caught it the at a bad angle, and that’s pretty much end of the story—just the worst possible position I could have slid out in, and now it’s off to get my ACL fixed.”

Bloss is expecting to return to racing in time for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series.

