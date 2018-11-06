2019 Honda CB500X First Look

Honda is taking a more adventurous turn with the 2019 Honda CB500X. Although nominally ADV in the past, a few changes this year moves the CB500X’s needle in the direction of adventure. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

1. A 19-inch front wheel says adventure for the 2019 Honda CB500X. Previously, the CB500X had two 17-inch wheels. Going to a 19-inch front wheel means that off-pavement performance will increase, as it will be easier to roll over obstacles with the larger diameter front wheel. It also gives access to more aggressive off-roadable rubber.

2. The 2019 Honda CB500X gets new tires. We haven’t tried the Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires yet, but Honda describes them as having “more aggressive tire treads.” The 160 rear tire width remains, with the front tire width down 10mm in the move to the 19-inch wheel.

3. Suspension travel is longer in the rear, though a bit shorter in the front. There’s almost a quarter-inch less fork travel on the 2019 Honda CB500X. The new 5.3 inches of fork stroke is likely due to the larger diameter front wheel. Rear wheel travel, however, is over an inch longer, and now nearly six inches.

4. Geometry is changed with more rake and a longer wheelbase. The 2019 Honda CB500X gets its wheelbase extended an inch to nearly 57 inches, along with the rake increase a full degree to 27.5 degrees. The result should be a more stable and predictable CB500X.

5. The longer rear suspension travel means a nearly inch-higher seat. This could be a bit daunting to shorter riders, though, at 32.7 inches, the 2019 Honda CB500X’s seat isn’t unusually high for an ADV bike.

6. Honda didn’t forget the motor, so the 2019 CB500X gets some performance upgrades. Honda points to changes in the intake track, valve timing, and exhaust to give the newest CB500X “increased torque and crisper throttle response.”

7. The photos you see are of the Euro version of the new CB500X. There may be some minor changes to make the bureaucrats at the EPS and DOT happy. We do hope the CRF450L-style turn signals are retained.

8. There’s no price yet, but the 2019 Honda CB500X will come in one striking color—Grand Prix Red.

2019 Honda CB500X Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valve train: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc with 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Rake: 27.5 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons

Curb Weight: 430 pounds

2019 Honda CB500X Color:

Grand Prix Red

2019 Honda CB500X Price: