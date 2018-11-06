Aprilia Concept RS 660 First Look

The folks at Aprilia kept this one super hush – right up to its uncovering at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show 2018.

Meet the Aprilia Concept RS 660 – a mid-weight sportbike prototype from the motorcycle manufacturer based out of Noale, Italy.

The details are scarce, but Aprilia revealed some insights into its new RS 660, which Aprilia says is for a “new generation of riders” looking to fulfill thrills “on the road as well as on the occasional track day.”

“(The) RS 660 is a possible option for young riders coming up from smaller engine sizes, looking for a high level sport bike that can provide thrills and fun on a day to day basis on the road and ready to support the rider on the track too,” Aprilia says.

Besides the RSV4, the RS designation can conjure up many images when it comes to smaller cc road bikes – especially the RS250 that was built from 1995-2005. Whereas the RS250 arrived with an Aprilia-prepped two-stroke Suzuki RGV250 engine, the Concept RS 660’s engine is vastly different.

Aprilia says the 660 is a parallel twin unit derived from the 1100cc that powered the Tuono 1100 and the RSV4 1100 Factory. Aprilia says “this configuration was chosen for its compact nature and efficiency, the extremely low level of heat transmitted to the rider and for the freedom that it leaves the designers to create a sleek and lightweight frame and suspension.”

The engine is mated to an aluminum frame and swingarm that helps keep the weight down, and the engine is used as a stress member of the frame just as it does for the three-time WorldSBK Champion RSV4 superbike.

Other noticeable items are the curved shape of the right side of the swingarm, which allows for cleaner exhaust routing, and lack of linkage between the shock absorber and swingarm.

Aprilia pairs the chassis with a comfortable riding position due to more upright bars and forward footpegs, and body work that provides added wind/weather protection.

Aprilia says the intent of the RS 660 was to “make Aprilia a key player in an extremely strategic market segment in Europe, but also in Asia and the American market.”

We’re looking forward to a production version soon!

