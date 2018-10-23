2012-2013 Yamaha Super Tenere Recall (Wiring Corrosion Issues)

2012-2013 Yamaha Super Tenere Recalls

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA is recalling certain 2012-2013 Yamaha Super Tenere (XTZ12) motorcycles due to possible wiring corrosion issues.

Over time, a gap may develop in the protective sealant where the lead wires of the accelerator position sensor (APS) and throttle position sensor (TPS) connect to the electronic control unit (ECU).

This may cause corrosion on the wires, preventing the engine from returning to idle after the throttle is released, which could increase the risk for a crash.

The recall affects 4,736 of these adventure touring motorcycles.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will bypass the wire lead connection with a new sub lead harness multi-connector, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in October 2018. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990122.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V695000.