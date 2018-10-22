Viking Cycle Stealth Motorcycle Jacket Review

Back in 2014, we reviewed the Viking Cycle Ironside jacket. That versatile jacket served notice that Viking Cycle designs serious motorcycle gear that held up very well under regular use.

To date, that example of Viking Cycle’s riding jackets has not had so much as a seam separation or zipper failure.

The Stealth jacket appears to merge some of the key features of the Ironside and colder-weather oriented Viking Cycle Asger jackets, while keeping a surprisingly low price point and the durability features we see in the Ironside product.

The chassis of the Stealth jacket is constructed of 600 denier breathable polyurethane-coated polyester fabric that is tough, and mesh panels that allow air movement for ventilation for summer riding with the liner removed. Seams are taped to seal out moisture and for added strength, but note that the Stealth is not advertised as waterproof.

The jacket includes a full insulated zip-out liner—not just a vest, but with sleeves. At the back interior, there is a heavy-duty zipper to zip the Stealth together with similarly-equipped riding pants.

One of the features not found on the Ironside jacket is present on the Stealth; retroreflective banding across the front and reflective piping across the back at the shoulder level. The wide band of reflective material on the front is particularly effective, even in broad daylight. Anything that improves a motorcyclist’s “conspicuity” is a boon to safety any time. Click here for more info on high vis riding gear.

The Stealth jacket includes CE approved Level-3 interior impact protectors at the elbows, shoulders and back that are augmented with external polycarbonate plates at the shoulders.

Additional non-removable foam impact padding overlies the abdomen, clavicles and back that is integral with the outer shell inside the fabric.

Fit adjustment is facilitated by hook-and-loop closure straps at the waist on both sides and with elasticized hook and loop adjusters on the sleeves above and below each of the elbow impact protectors.

This is an important feature because impact protectors can only work if they stay in place over the joints they are designed to protect. Snugging up the sleeve straps helps do that and with hook and loop fasteners, the fit is easy to adjust. The wrists also can be tightened up against the wind with hook-and-loop straps around the cuff in addition to zippers down the sleeve.

The front main zipper is a heavy-duty nylon item and there is an interior storm flap that lies behind it; a feature I’ve found very helpful to interior warmth when riding in a cold wind. The mandarin collar is padded and comfy but doesn’t have a closure.

The Stealth jacket probably has more pockets than you have junk to stuff them with. There are four exterior pockets, two on the chest and two glove pockets all with zipper closures.

This is augmented with eight interior pockets of various sizes for smaller items including one large pocket zipper-closure in the zip-out lining and a zip-closure ten-inch padded tablet pocket inside the jacket itself. There is an extendable key holder in the right front exterior pocket and the shell is prepared for earphone wiring installation with headphone wire retainers at each side and even inside the collar.

The first outing with the Stealth was on a windy day with the temperature down at 48° F. Riding bikes with and without a windshield at highway speed the cold air was noticeable, even with the full lining in place.

So, the solution would be to either use the Stealth with a good baselayer—perhaps consider going up one size to accommodate that—if you ride in an area where you might do some riding in temps under 50° or consider going with a product like the Viking Cycle Asger jacket, which is a good choice for cooler riding environments.

If your riding weather rarely goes below 50° F, then the Stealth is probably a good choice for year-round use. In my experience, when the temps did get back above 60° F, the Stealth was comfy with the lining in and just a long-sleeve shirt inside.

The back extends down and the sleeves are fitted to work comfortably and with excellent coverage in the typical riding position. The cut of the jacket is roomy enough to not bind around the torso, shoulders or sleeves so it’s comfortable regardless of riding position and when just walkin’ around.

Overall, with the comfort and convenience features like the zip-out full liner and multitude of pockets and fit adjustment options combined with the safety features like reflective piping and CE impact protectors augmented with external protectors and added padding, the Stealth jacket inspires confidence in use.

At its remarkable price, the Stealth jacket is worth a look no matter what kind of riding you’re into.

For more, visit Viking Cycle.

Viking Cycle Stealth Motorcycle Fast Facts: