2018 Honda CRF 250L Recall

Honda has recalled 505 of certain 2018 Honda CRF250L motorcycles because the wiring harness may have been inappropriately installed.

This can potentially result in damage to the wiring harness and affecting the operation of safety components such as the lighting, horn, and instruments.

As result, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment,” and 123, “Motorcycle Control Displays.” The failure of these systems to operate could increase the potential for a crash.

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiring harness, replacing it as necessary, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin November 5, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. Honda’s number for this recall is KJ7. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V630000.