Biaggi & Capirossi Join Aprilia Racer Days at Mugello 2018

Two retired World Champions returned to the track Monday for some laps aboard Aprilia RSVR superbikes set up with the Factory Works kits.

Max Biaggi, a four-time World Champion and two-time World Superbike Champion with Aprilia, and three-time World Champion Loris Capirossi headed to Aprilia Racers Day at Mugello – the 16th of 18 events in 2018.

Biaggi and Capirossi held nothing back, and provided advice to fellow rider on everything from proper bike setup to improving lap times around the Tuscan circuit.

Speaking of the day, Max Biaggi said: “Fantastic! Of course, the things we did when we were racing cannot be repeated, but with this bike you really go fast and Loris still has his style, so it was like taking a ride down memory lane. This RSV4 is a bike made for the track. It felt like I was back on my SBK. You really go fast and it is a lot of fun. An experience to repeat.”

Loris Capirossi also responded: “Having the track all to ourselves and precisely here at Mugello was an emotional experience. As always, Max never gives in and he really opens up the throttle. I enjoyed the RSV4 very much, especially in the Factory Works version. At Mugello, power and torque count for a lot and I truly had a lot of fun.”

Biaggi and Capirossi turned laps both with the RSV4 RF and on the Italian V4 equipped with the Factory Works kit, tuned by Aprilia Racing and even higher performance.

At the end of the day, along with the parting greetings, they promised to be back on the track soon, even in next season’s Aprilia Racers Days.

The event today at Mugello was the sixteenth of eighteen scheduled for Aprilia Racers Days 2018. It is an event that gives enthusiasts the truly exclusive chance to test the top models in the Aprilia RSV4 RF and Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory ranges on the nicest and most thrilling tracks in Italy.

Imola, Vallelunga, Misano and Mugello are just a few of the tracks on which hundreds of riders were able to test, in the best way possible an in complete safety, the performance and quality of the two bikes fitted with the exceptional Aprilia 65° V4 powerplant, seven-time World SBK winner.

For more, visit Aprilia.