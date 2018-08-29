2019 Indian Motorcycle Updates: New Technology and Color Options, Prices

Indian Motorcycle has listened to customer suggestions, and updated technology on its 2019 Chief, Springfield and Roadmaster motorcycles.

The technology was built after listening to direct rider feedback, and focuses on improved performance, comfort and rider customization.

“These enhancements for 2019 showcase our commitment to listening to riders and continuously improving their experience with our products,” said Steve Menneto, President, Indian Motorcycle.

“We are laser-focused on delivering a best-in-class riding experience, and these new technologies represent a focus on quality that will continue long into the future of Indian Motorcycle.”

Indian Motorcycle has updated the following technology:

Selectable Ride Modes

Riders can now choose between three Ride Modes on the fly – Tour, Standard or Sport – for a ride experience that’s customized to their riding style. The throttle map for each Ride Mode was designed with a specific application in mind, resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct personalities. “Tour” mode features a smooth throttle response for relaxed cruising. “Standard” mode features a crisp throttle response and well-balanced power delivery for responsive passing power and predictable, slow-speed handling. And finally, “Sport” mode features an instant throttle response and aggressive power delivery for head-snapping acceleration.

Rear Cylinder Deactivation

To increase rider comfort, all Thunder Stroke 111 models are now equipped with Rear Cylinder Deactivation. When the engine reaches operating temperature and the ambient temperature exceeds 59⁰ F, the rear cylinder will automatically deactivate when the bike is at a standstill, resulting in less engine heat for improved comfort in slow-moving or stopped traffic. The rear cylinder instantly reactivates when throttle is applied for a seamless transition to full power.

Improved Airflow on Roadmaster Lower Fairings

The lower fairings on the 2019 Roadmaster have been redesigned and optimized to provide significantly more airflow to the rider. This greatly improves comfort while cruising down the road. The redesigned airflow vent can be adjusted from all the way open for maximum airflow to fully closed for total weather protection. The new lowers can be retrofit to bikes from past model years with the addition of new highway bars.

Enhanced Audio System

Several enhancements have been made to Indian Motorcycle’s stock audio system to significantly improve sound quality. First, the tweeters have been separated from the mid-range speakers to optimize sound output and clarity. Second, a dynamic equalizer that’s fully customizable now adjusts specific frequencies at different vehicle speeds to provide peak system performance at all times. As speed increases, the equalizer automatically adjusts each frequency to the optimal level to compensate for road, wind and engine noise. The result is crystal clear, 100-watt premium audio at all speeds.

2019 Indian Motorcycle Color Updates

In regards to colors, the 2019 Chief Dark Horse and Springfield Dark Horse now feature premium gloss black finishes on the engine including the primary, valve, and cam covers, push-rod tubes, as well as on the exhaust and saddlebag hinges.

The Springfield Dark Horse is now offered in two colors – Thunder Black Smoke and a new White Smoke option. Also, notable for the 2019 Springfield Dark Horse is the addition of the iconic Indian headdress on the front fender and a 19” contrast-cut wheel. The front highway bars and windshield were also removed to punctuate its sleek, streamlined stance.

2019 Indian Motorcycle Prices (MSRP):

2019 Indian Chief Dark Horse: $17,999 in the U.S.; $21,499 in Canada

2019 Indian Chief Vintage: 19,999 in the U.S.; $23,999 in Canada

2019 Indian Springfield: $20,999 in the U.S.; $25,299 in Canada

2019 Indian Springfield Dark Horse: $21,499 in the U.S.; $25,999 in Canada

2019 Indian Roadmaster: $28,999 in the U.S.; $35,499 in Canada

The 2019 Indian Motorcycle lineups are arriving in dealerships now. For additional information, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.

2019 Indian Motorcycle Updates: Photo Gallery