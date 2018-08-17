Ducati Recalls Panigale V4, 959, 1299 FE and Hypermotard (Brake Issues)

Ducati recalls Panigale and Hypermotard models due to brake-lining issues

Ducati has recalled certain 2018 Ducati Panigale V4, Panigale 959, Panigale 1299 FE, and Hypermotard motorcycles due to brake issues.

Ducati says the friction material on the rear brake pads may detach from the backing plate. The number of bikes affected is 72.

The brake supplier, Brembo, indicated that the rear brake pads involved in the recall were not properly heat treated during manufacturing.

This improper heat treatment may cause the linings to be prone to separating from the backing plate, reducing brake efficiency and increasing the risk of a crash.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear brake pads. Brake pads from the affected batch will be replaced, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin September 15, 2018. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V480000.

This is the second brake recall for Ducati; the first, released in January 2018, affected 8,000 of its 2015-2018 1299 motorcycles (including standard, S, Final Edition and Superleggera models), Monster 1200 motorcycles (including S and R models), Multistrada motorcycles (including S and Pikes Peak models), and Panigale R, and XDaviel S motorcycles and 2017-2018 Scrambler 800 Café Racer motorcycles.

The January recall was due to the possibility of the Brembo front calipers failing. This same issue also affected the following models: