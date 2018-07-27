2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S and SM Recall (Brake Light Issues)

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Recall

Suzuki has recalled 191 of its 2018 DR-Z400S and DR-Z400SM over rear brake light issues.

Suzuki says if the brake lights do not illuminate, it can increase the risk of a crash.

During assembly, Suzuki says the resin that fills the rear brake stop lamp switch may have adhered to the internal contacts, which can prevent the brake lamp from illuminating.

Suzuki says it will notify owners, and dealers will install a new stop lamp switch assembly, free of charge. The recall began on July 16, 2018.

Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Suzuki’s number for this recall is 2A84.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.