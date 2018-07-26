Moto Bay Classic Under the Bay Bridge

Hooligans and law enforcement will unite this August for a one of a kind show.

When the International Police Motor Skills Competition returns to Pier 32 under the shadow of the Bay Bridge Thursday, August 16 through Saturday, August 18, the folks in blue will be joined by Roland Sands Design’s Moto Bay Classic.

The inaugural Moto Bay Classic, put together by RSD and REVER, will entertain the crowds with Iconic Punk Rock Music, Super Hooligan flat track racing on a closed course, a custom motorcycle show, motorcycle art gallery, beer garden, food and more.

“We’re honored to be teaming up with the Police and REVER to expand the iconic Motor Competition into an action-packed celebration of motorcycle riding, music and culture,” said Roland Sands, Founder Roland Sands Design.

“It’s exciting to have the chance to bring law enforcers together with ‘hooligans,’ united by a passion for two wheels. If you’re in the Bay area Saturday, August 18 and a moto and music fan, this is not to be missed.”

The International Police Motor Skills Competition is one of the most challenging law enforcement skills competitions in the world. The competition allows officers to showcase the amazing skills utilized when policing on a motorcycle.

Officers from a number of local and international law enforcement agencies will compete against each other in the timed obstacle course for the right to be named this year’s champion.

The competition begins with practice rounds on Thursday, August 16 followed by qualifying and class championships on Friday, August 17. The event culminates on Saturday, August 18, with the final competition for Top Gun and the Last Man Standing Challenge.

Saturday’s Moto Bay Classic will include a series of live musical acts with notable punk rock bands. Among the headliners performing on the main stage are the Eagles of Death Metal, T.S.O.L, and The Vandals. Each of these bands have their roots in California and will be coming home to perform select hits from their impressive catalogs that span more than four decades.

Highlights on Saturday include the final round of the “Top Gun” motor skills competition and the 6th round of the Super Hooligan National Championship, presented by Indian Motorcycle.

Once considered a sport traditionally for “outlaws,” hooligan racing has grown in popularity and features riders from all walks of life racing heavy production motorcycles on a closed course at Pier 32.

This authentic “run-what-you-brung” flat track race will be the first-ever in the Bay Area and include hundreds of riders including law enforcement teams competing bar to bar for top honors on an asphalt oval.

In addition to the Police skills finals and Indian Motorcycles Super Hooligan race, Saturday, August 18 will offer a number of other attractions and activities, including the first-ever Cops vs. Hooligans Gymkhana by Vance and Hines on a closed course, a special riding course for kids supported by Dunlop tires and a motorcycle stunt competition from Bell Helmets.

Also included is the Husqvarna powered Architects of Inspiration Art show and J and P Cycles Bikes show, craft beers, food and more. Riders in the area can also access the REVER app to discover the best roads and rides San Francisco has to offer.

“We’re honored to be teaming up with the Police and REVER to expand the iconic Motor Competition into an action-packed celebration of motorcycle riding, music and culture,” said Roland Sands, Founder Roland Sands Design. “It’s exciting to have the chance to bring law enforcers together with ‘hooligans,’ united by a passion for two wheels. If you’re in the Bay area Saturday, August 18 and a moto and music fan, this is not to be missed.”

Thursday and Friday’s events are free to the public, while tickets to Saturday’s events begin at $30 for general admission, with a portion of all proceeds benefitting the SFPD Wilderness Adventure Youth Program. For more information on the event please visit www.motoclassicevents.com/moto-bay-classic.

Moto Bay Classic Preview | Photo Gallery