2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide
Although it has gotten a bit long in the tooth, and is much heavier and less powerful than the exotic European dual-sport motorcycles, the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S has simplicity and reliability going for it.
Suspension, ergonomics, and handling are from a bygone era, but the DR-Z400S still works if you’re willing to settle into a moderate pace off-road.
On the street, the DR-Z400S is comfortable and capable, making it an outstanding commuter motorcycle. Street-going riders will love the nice view from the 36.8-inch seat height, as well as the bike’s maneuverability.
2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 398cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6mm
- Cooling: Liquid-cooled
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valve train: DOHC
- Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: RK chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable cartridge-style forks; 11.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-adjustable shock; 11.6 inches
- Front tire: 80/100-21 tube-type
- Rear tire: 120/90-18 tube-type
- Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Seat height: 36.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 317 pounds
2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Color:
- White
2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price:
- $6699 MSRP