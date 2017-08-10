Advertisement

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide

Although it has gotten a bit long in the tooth, and is much heavier and less powerful than the exotic European dual-sport motorcycles, the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S has simplicity and reliability going for it.

Suspension, ergonomics, and handling are from a bygone era, but the DR-Z400S still works if you’re willing to settle into a moderate pace off-road.

On the street, the DR-Z400S is comfortable and capable, making it an outstanding commuter motorcycle. Street-going riders will love the nice view from the 36.8-inch seat height, as well as the bike’s maneuverability.

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 398cc

Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6mm

Cooling: Liquid-cooled

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Valve train: DOHC

Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: RK chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable cartridge-style forks; 11.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-adjustable shock; 11.6 inches

Front tire: 80/100-21 tube-type

Rear tire: 120/90-18 tube-type

Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Seat height: 36.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 317 pounds

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Color:

White

2018 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: