2017 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship at Bonneville Salt Flats

The world’s fastest motorcycle racers will have their chance to set national and world records at the Bonneville Salt Flats during the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship in Wendover, Utah, Aug. 26-31.

Registration is still open through August 18.

“Racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats is the pinnacle of land-speed racing,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “Not only do competitors race against others in their class for AMA National No. 1 plates, they also compete to set new world records.”

The Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, is the premier motorcycle land-speed racing event in the world. This AMA-sanctioned event, which also includes Fédération Internationale de Motocylisme recognition, offers competitors the opportunity to collect AMA national and FIM world records aboard machines from 50cc mini-bikes to 3,000cc streamliners.

Racers have until Aug. 18 to register for the event online at www.bonnevillespeedtrials.com/entry/. While participants can register the day of the event, those who sign up online before the event will receive a special discount.

For more information or question about the event, email info@bonnevillespeedtrials.com or visit www.bonnevillespeedtrials.com.

