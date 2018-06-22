Cortech GX Sport Air 5.0 Mesh Jacket Review | Keepin’ Cool

When it comes to summer motorcycle riding, air-flowing jackets such as the new Cortech GX Sport Air 5.0 mesh jacket is a must. We have been fans of previous GX Sport Air iterations from Cortech, and the 5.0 is the best yet.

The most important thing a mesh jacket can do is move air, and the Cortech GX Sport Air 5.0 is up to the task. There are huge air intake mesh panels in the chest from neck to waist, along with the biceps and underarms.

Exhausting the air is a large U-shaped mesh panel in the back, which is more than capable of keeping the air flowing at virtually any motorcycle speed.

A nice feature of the GX Sport Air 5.0 is that it’s not 100-percent mesh. There is thicker 1680 denier ballistic polyester in the forearms, elbows, and shoulders. This gives the jacket a nice shape, as well as providing additional abrasion protection in those areas. Stretch panels at the elbows make the GX Sport Air 5.0 comfortable on sport bikes, as well as standards.

There is a Mandarin-style soft microfiber collar that keeps the sun off your neck, yet it doesn’t chafe or heat up your neck. The main ESO zipper can be positioned to taste, and it locks in place confidently.

Fit is nicely adjustable, with a pair of two-position snaps on each arm, as well as accordion material at the waist. Further personalization is provided by a pair of hook-and-look belts at the waist on each side of the jacket. On the hottest days, you can unzip the cuffs for additional airflow—it works!

For protection, the Cortech Sport Air 5.0 comes up a bit short. While it has CE-rated armor in the elbows and shoulders, there is no back protection. Instead, there is a cheap pad that offers no protection. Most motorcycle jacket companies don’t provide CE-rated back protection as a standard feature, and we think that needs to change. Cortech doesn’t offer an accessory back protector, so you will have to get something from Forcefield Body Armor or another supplier—we strongly suggest you do so.

Adding flexibility to the Cortech Sport Air 5.0 jacket are two liners. The motorcycle jacket comes with a long sleeve breathable waterproof liner, as well as an insulated vest. The waterproof liner and vest can be installed independently in the jacket, or in tandem. Installation and removal are quick and easy with snaps in both cases.

Alone, the vest only adds a bit of warm, as there is still barely impeded air coming in through the arms. However, add in the waterproof liner and you get a bit more wind protection. Although we didn’t test the jacket in the rain—it’s summertime in SoCal, after all—the liner should keep casual rain at bay, while not overheating you if it is a hot rainy day.

Storage is predictably generous. The main jacket has two external hand pockets, an interior zippered Napoleon pocket, and an inside pocket with hook-and-loop closure for your phone, as well as a larger interior pocket for documents or your wallet. The vest duplicates the two interior cargo pockets, while the liner trades the phone pocket for a larger space.

The Cortech GX Sport Air 5.0 mesh jacket is the latest and greatest of the long-running Sport Air line. It is comfortable and customizable, and offers abrasion and some impact protection. Plus, it looks good and keeps you cool on the hottest summer days—even those in Southern California.

Location photography by Kelly Callan

Cortech GX Sport Air 5.0 Mesh Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: XS-3XL (Black only: XS-4XL and Tall M-2XL)

Colors: Black; Black/Red; Black/Blue; Black/Hi-Viz; Black/Gun

Cortech GX Sport Air 5.0 Mesh Jacket Price: $230 MSRP

Cortech GX Sport Air 5.0 Mesh Jacket Review | Photo Gallery