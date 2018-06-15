Suzuki GSX-R1000 Yoshimura Exhaust Package Promotion

For riders who want more power from their 2017 or 2018 Suzuki GSX-R1000 superbikes, exhaust is typically the first upgrade.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (SMAI), is making this upgrade easy with the GSX-R1000 Yoshimura Exhaust Package Promotion.

And the best part? New customers don’t pay a dime for the upgraded Yoshimura exhaust.

For a limited time, when a customer purchases a new 2017 or 2018 GSX-R1000 model they will receive a Yoshimura Exhaust Muffler package upgrade for free.

This Yoshimura Alpha Carbon Tri-Oval design muffler (a $699 retail value) was exclusively developed for Suzuki and is available in addition to all other current offers in the Summer SuzukiFest Sales Event including customer cash of up to $1,000 or 0% APR financing for up to 60 months for qualified buyers.

The muffler’s appearance is similar to the systems used on the Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team GSX-R1000 race bikes that Toni Elias and Roger Hayden are riding to defend their 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sweep.

Muffler installation on 2017 and 2018 GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000 ABS and GSX-R1000R models is simple and does not affect warranty eligibility, emissions, or sound compliance.

The Yoshimura Exhaust Package promotion runs through August 31, 2018.

“With Suzuki and Yoshimura teaming up to make an already outstanding combination of performance and value even better there’s never been a better time for riders to visit their Suzuki dealer to get onto the King of the Sportbikes,” said Chris Coons, Suzuki’s acting National Sales Manager.

For additional information, visit Suzuki.