Ducati Maverick Custom Scrambler

What do you get when you combine a Ducati Scrambler Icon and more than 250 hours of fabrication? For the renowned tattoo artist GRIME, the answer is Scrambler Maverick by GRIME.

This unique Scrambler was built as part of the Ducati “Maverick” program, which launched a year ago. The program was designed to highlight artistic talent, and GRIME – who has a three-year waiting list for tattoos – was the inaugural “Maverick” chosen to build a Scrambler.

This first Maverick Scrambler is headed to the Mecum Las Vegas Auction on June 2 at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. And for good reasons – all proceeds will benefits the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America, will be in Las Vegas to present the Shriners Hospital for Children with the full proceeds from the auction.

Speaking of the build and charity action, Chinnock says: “We believe GRIME’s art and style exemplifies a freedom of expression that embodies the spirit of motorcycling and that of the Scrambler brand.

“He’s used his uncapped creativity to design a masterpiece, which we’re bringing to Las Vegas as a gift to the world of motorcycling and the Shriners Hospital for Children, whom GRIME has chosen as the recipient of the auction proceeds. It’s our way of supporting Mavericks everywhere and helping the altruistic community that nurtures those Mavericks.”

Bid will be accepted June 2 at the auction. But you can also bid remotely by telephone or online here: Scrambler Maverick by GRIME (Auction Lot S163)

Additional information and photos follow, courtesy of Ducati.

Scrambler Maverick from Scrambler Ducati on Vimeo.

The one-of-a-kind motorcycle was customized as part of Ducati’s Maverick program, by prolific celebrity tattoo artist GRIME, known worldwide and with a tattoo waiting list in excess of three years.

The motorcycle originated as a Scrambler Ducati Icon, the first model of Ducati’s Scrambler brand, which is now the company’s most successful model. It was artistically handcrafted through the forming of steel and aluminum in order to merge the world of motorcycling with that of tattooing, bringing together titans of separate industries for creative expression.

The Scrambler Maverick build was supported by his local Ducati dealership, Marin Speed Shop. GRIME’s design consists of a custom-fabricated gas tank, tail and headlight, with paint influenced by the Italian Football Federation’s colors and extensive re-wiring by Ducati master technician Max Mueller.

Additional modifications include: fully-adjustable fork cartridges, Öhlins rear shock with remote pre-load and adjustable compression, Custom 2-1-2 Termignoni High-Mount Exhaust, custom seat, rear taillight from a Ducati 996, dual throttle body conversion, dashboard and an oil cooler from a Ducati Hypermotard.

Ducati Scrambler Maverick by GRIME Photo Gallery