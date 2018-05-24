2019 Honda CRF250RX and CRF450RX | The RX Line Doubles In Size

When the Honda CRF450RX debuted in 2017, the consensus was that it was only a matter of time until we saw a Honda CRF250RX.

Well, it took two years, but the 2019 Honda CRF250RX has arrived! Like the CRF450RX, the CRF250RX is based on the current CRF-R motocrossers, and are all about GNCC and WORCS racing, as they are closed-course competition motorcycles.

1. The 2019 Honda CRF250RX gets the expected modifications for off-road racing. Take the 2019 Honda CRF250R motocrosser, and soften the suspension settings, add a 2.2-gallon resin fuel tank, install a 18-inch rear wheel, bolt on a forged aluminum kickstand, and link up a sealed drive chain, and the result is the 2019 Honda CRF250RX.

2. The CRF250RX is based on the latest version of the CRF250R. Check out our coverage of the 2019 Honda CRF motocrossers to find out what updates the CRF250R received for 2019—the CRF250RX benefits from the same changes.

3. Like the CRF250RX, the 2019 Honda CRF450RX gets the updates given to the CRF450R. Roost on over to our full coverage of the new 2019 Honda CRF450R so you can know what changes have been made to make the 2019 Honda CRF450RX lighter and more powerful this year.

4. The 2019 Honda RX models won’t be available until September. Sorry, but you’ll have to be patient if you want the 2019 Honda CRF250RX or CRF450RX. When they hit the showroom floor, you’ll see an $8299 price tag on the CRF250RX, while the CRF450RX will run $9599.

2019 Honda CRF450RX and CRF250RX Specs

ENGINE

​​Motor: Four-stroke single

​​Displacement: 450cc (CRF250RX: 249cc)

​​Bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 62.1mm (CRF250RX: 70.9 x 50.9mm)

​​Compression ratio: 13.5:1

​​Fuel system: EFI w/ 46mm throttle body (CRF250RX: 44mm throttle body)

​​Starting: Electric

​​Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed

​​Final drive: 520 chain

CHASSIS

​​Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

​​Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm inverted Showa coil-spring forks; 12.0 inches

​​Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Showa shock; 12.4 inches

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

​​​​Front tire: 80/100-21

​​Rear tire: 120/90-18

Front brake: 260mm disc

​​Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

​​Wheelbase: 58.2 inches (CRF250RX: 58.5 inches)

​​Rake: 27.3 degrees (CRF250RX: 27.2 degrees)

​​Trail: 4.6 inches (CRF250RX: 4.5 inches)

​​Seat height: 37.8 inches

​​Ground clearance: 12.9 inches (CRF250RX: 13.0 inches)

​​Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons

​​​​Curb weight: 255 pounds (CRF250RX: 244 pounds)

2019 Honda CRF450RX and CRF250RX Color:

Red

2019 Honda CRF450RX and CRF250RX Price:

​​2019 Honda CRF450RX Price: $9599 MSRP

2019 Honda CRF250RX Price: $8299 MSRP

2019 Honda CR450RX and CRF250RX First Look | Photo Gallery