2019 Honda CB300R to America

During EICMA 2017 last November, Honda unveiled the Honda CB300R “Neo-Sports Café,” a younger brother of the CB1000R.

It was unknown if the naked 300 would make it stateside, but Honda confirmed this Wednesday.

Following are the fast facts of the 2019 Honda CB300R.

1. The CB300R is takes on the image of a “Neo-Sports Café,” which basically means this bike is a stripped down CBR300R.

2. Power arrives from the 286cc, liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine – the same motor offered in the Honda CBR300R. The powerplant, which is mated to a six-speed transmission, produces 31 horsepower at 8500 rpm, and 20 ft/lbs of torque at 7500 rpm.

3. A new intake and exhaust design reduce air resistance, which contributes to a more linear throttle response.

4. Honda says in order to minimize maintenance, the engine was designed with a minimum number of moving parts. This design also aids in a claimed 85 mpg.

5. The Honda CB300R arrives with a tubular and pressed-steel frame. Honda says this design offers optimized strength and reduced weight.

6. The swingarm was designed for rigidity but without offering a harsh ride while cornering. Other highlights of the chassis include a 41mm inverted fork, and lightweight aluminum wheels.

7. Stopping power is provided by a radial-mount Nissin 4-piston front brake caliper gripping a single 296mm floating disc. ABS is optional.

8. The 2019 Honda CB300R has a curb weight of 313 pounds (317 pounds with ABS).

9. Catering to new riders, the CB300R has a seat height of 31.5 inches.

10. The CB300R also boasts premium features: a full-function LCD display, full LED lighting, and blacked-out hardware.

11. The Honda CB300R is available in two colors – Chromosphere Red and Matte Gray Metallic.

12. The bike will be available July 2018 at the following prices (MSRP):