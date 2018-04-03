Chase Lyons: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)

Chase Lyons: Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

MotoAmerica has replaced its entry-level series, the spec-class KTM RC UP, with the Junior Cup for 2018. This opens the series to other OEM motorcycles, including Yamaha and its YZF-R3.

Graves Motorsports is ready to take on the 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series with a field of nine riders aboard YZF-R3 machinery.

Every week leading up to the season, Graves will release a video showcase for each rider. Graves has already showcased Jackson Blackmon, Toby Khamsouk, Cory Ventura, Hunter Dunham, Gauge Rees, Dylan Deutschlander and Tyler Wissel (all profiles are on our MotoAmerica page).

This week the spotlight goes to Chase Lyons, who is highlighted above.

Lyons, 16, of Saugus, Calif., is focused on top-10 results in 2018. His biggest influencer is Valentino Rossi – not because of the nine-time World Champion’s winning ways, but also his fun attitude both on and off the race track.

For additional information, visit MotoAmerica and Graves Yamaha.