Gauge Rees: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)

Gauge Rees: Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

For the all-new 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series, which replaces the spec-class KTM RC Cup, Graves Motorsports will field nine riders.

MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series now permits entry by other motorcycle manufacturers, and Graves Motorsports’ weapons of choice are Yamaha YZF-R3 sportbikes.

Every Monday leading up to the season, Graves will release a video showcase for each rider. Graves has already showcased Jackson Blackmon, Toby Khamsouk, Cory Ventura, and Huter Dunham. This week’s attention goes to Gauge Rees.

Rees is 17, and from Roy, Utah. His goal is to make a living out of racing, and his inspiration comes from nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi and four-time SuperBike Champion Josh Hayes.

Rees is a Utah State Supermoto Champion, and finished second in the USBA Moto3 Championship. He has also competed in select MotoAmerica Superstock 600 races.

For additional information, visit MotoAmerica and Graves Yamaha.