When it comes to adventure riding or any long-distance touring, a three-quarter length is the optimal choice. These jackets provide more protection and comfort, especially when you get stuck in a rainstorm.

Most touring-forward three-quarter jackets carry some high costs, but Joe Rocket changed that with the introduction of the Ballistic Adventure jacket, which we still use today for extended touring trips due to its versatility. The best part about the Ballistic Adventure? It costs under $300.

And now for those who do more hot-weather riding, but still want a multi-season three-quarter jacket with waterproofing, Joe Rocket has introduced the Phoenix Ion Summit.

The highlights of the jacket are a mesh construction for comfort in hot-weather riding, and a full-sleeve waterproof liner and insulated vest liner for when the temps become cooler. This jacket is also available for under $300.

Following is the official press release from Joe Rocket:

In addition to being optimized for hot weather riding, the Phoenix Ion Summit can also serve as a highly functional multi-season jacket thanks to the combination of its extended torso and integrated 2-stage liner system. A system comprised of a full sleeve waterproof liner and insulated vest liner combination.

Abrasion and impact protection starts with a lightweight FreeAir mesh torso, back, and arms that’s DYNAXTM reinforced and double stitched in key impact areas and also features externally accessible, C.E. approved armor at the shoulders and elbows, plus high density removable spine armor.

Keeping everything in place, is the 6-point SureFit adjustment system with adjusters at the sleeves and waist, while integrated FullFlex articulation at the lower back and lats plus ergonomic pre-curved sleeves ensures maximum mobility and comfort.

Final ride-specific detailing includes; an 8″ zipper for jacket to pant attachment, in-o-lite ultra reflective shoulders and elbows, 360 degrees of reflective striping and logos, deep chest utility pockets with overlapped snap closures, 2 hand pockets, a large padded storage pocket at the lower back, convenient key clip, and inside micro-fiber lined eyeglass pocket.

Joe Rocket has designed and manufactured industry leading riding apparel for street and track since 1992. For more information on the Phoenix Ion Summit and other outstanding Joe Rocket products, check out joerocket.com.

