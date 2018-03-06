Indian Scout Bobber Build Off

Indian Motorcycle is paying respect to the non-professional builders who don’t make a living by customizing motorcycles.

For 2018, the American cruiser brand owned by Polaris Industries has launched “The Wrench: Scott Bobber Build Off” custom motorcycle competition. The contest isn’t open to professional builders, but rather the types that spend countless non-working hours wrenching on motorcycles.

Speaking of the The Wrench, Indian says ” a custom motorcycle competition unlike any other, The Wrench celebrates those who find their sense of identity, purpose and glory, spending painstaking hours wrenching on garage builds.”

Home builders and amateur builders can submit their 500-word build build plans, and the top three will be chosen through online voting. Indian says motorcycle industry professionals such as mechanics, journalists or salespersons are welcome to submit, but not any professional builders who make a living building custom motorcycles.

Each contestant will receive a 2018 Indian Scout Bobber and a $10,000 budget for custom parts. Indian is hosting the Bobber Build Off with Hot Bike magazine, and is using some well-known expert judges, including Roland Sands, Satya Kraus, Jason Paul Michaels and Hot Bike Editor-in-Chief Jordan Mastagni

From March 15-30, amateur builders can submit to be one of three chosen participates. From April 3-13, the top submissions will be showcased online and available for fan voting.

“We wanted to create a program that would celebrate the unsung heroes who spend countless hours wrenching on their bikes. The men and women who don’t do it for recognition or notoriety, but solely for self-expression and the pure art of customizing a motorcycle,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director – Marketing and Product Planning for Indian Motorcycle.

“Last year we saw what professionals could do with the Scout Bobber platform when Kraus Motor, Keino Cycles and RSD unveiled incredible designs at the Brooklyn Invitational. This year, we’re turning the spotlight away from the pros, and shining it on everyday wrenchers.”

Indian “The Wrench: Scout Bobber Build Off” Details

Indian Motorcycle will arm each amateur builder with a new 2018 stock Indian Scout Bobber and provide a build budget of $10,000. Participants will design and create their own take on the stripped-down, 100 horsepower cruiser. The three custom Scout Bobbers will be unveiled in July, followed by a fan vote. The winner will be announced at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and will receive a $10,000 grand prize along with a feature spread in Hot Bike magazine.

To enter, wrenchers can visit IndianMotorcycle.com and submit 500 words explaining their build plans and why they’re deserving to be one of three participants. Submissions should include a sketch or digital design rendering of their customized Scout Bobber concept, along with descriptions and imagery of previous builds. Those submitting are asked to include any references who can reinforce their talent and justify their skills. Video submissions are also welcomed.

