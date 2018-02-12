Randy Mamola: MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame

The MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame recognizes the best of the best in Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

American racers have a stronghold on the induction list, which includes Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey, Kenny Roberts, Kenny Roberts Jr., Kevin Schwantz, Freddie Spencer and the late Nicky Hayden.

During the Americas GP April 22 at Circuit of the Americas (round three of 2018 MotoGP), one more American will be inducted into the MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame: Randy Mamola.

Mamola has never won a title, but he’s been an important figure both on and off the track for the past 38 years.

During his years racing in the former 500cc class (1979-1992), Mamola claimed 13 wins, and finished runner-up four times: 1980, 1981, 1984 and 1987. He rode Suzuki, Honda, Cagiva and Yamaha machinery.

After retiring in 1992, Mamola became a test rider for Yamaha, and then TV commentator for Grand Prix races. He also co-founded Riders for Health, which helps deliver health care to desolate regions for African countries.

“I didn’t expect it but it was a pleasant surprise to start my day when I got the call,” Randy Mamola says. “When I told my wife and son, as you can imagine it was huge congratulations but then ‘Oh no! Now we have to live with a legend!’ MotoGP is my life and I’ve been in the paddock for 39 years. I’ve seen so many things from when I was first in the paddock at 19 and it’s an honor and a privilege for me to be included in such a high level group of riders.

“I’m also excited I’ll be inducted in Texas with my family and friends coming. After the ‘wow!’, eventually you have to absorb what it is, and then you think about how this is such an honor to be accepted by your peers as well as the people who have run Dorna for the past 25 years.

“I hope somewhere along the line I am able to pay this back even more with the work I continue to do in the paddock. I believe and I think I’m the first Legend who has never been a World Champion. I think the accomplishments I’ve had and being a such a part of charity work is another part to add. Spreading the sport, supporting the sport…you are an ambassador whether that’s the title you have or not. It’s a privilege to work in the paddock and I don’t take it lightly.”

Mamola Career Highlights (courtesy of MotoGP)

Mamola began his career on the world stage in 1979, bursting onto the scene with podiums in both the 250 and 500 World Championships. The following season, the American took his first wins – two 500 Grand Prix victories for Suzuki – and added a further pair of podiums in the premier class to end the year runner up in the title fight. 1981 saw Mamola on the top step twice more with even more visits to the podium, once more second in the Championship, before a slightly more difficult 1982.

In 1983 Mamola took third overall as Freddie Spencer and Kenny Roberts dueled at the top, before a switch to Honda for the 1984 season saw him back in the fight and runner up in the Championship once again. After another win in 1985 and one of the most spectacular saves in history, Mamola then moved to Yamaha for 1986 and took yet more wins and podiums – before another impressive 1987 campaign saw the American crowned runner up for the fourth time. Mamola finally retired from Grand Prix racing at the end of 1992, after another two podiums, with 13 wins and 57 podiums accrued in his career. 2018 marks the 39th year the American will be in the Grand Prix motorcycle racing paddock, however, Mamola having remained a key figure in the sport beyond competing on track.

Mamola will join a long list of greats that have been made MotoGP™ Legends that includes Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Angel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Alex Crivillé, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli and the late Nicky Hayden.