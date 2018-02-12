Triumph Thruxton Recalls: 2,824 Base and R Models Due to Stalling Problems

Triumph Thruxton Recalls



Triumph Motorcycles America, LTD, has recalled 2,824 of certain 2016-2018 Thruxton and Thruxton R motorcycles due stalling problems.

Triumph reports that the Thruxton’s engine may stall if the throttle is opened or closed quickly while the clutch lever is pulled in.

The Triumph recall notice states, “The engine management software on these motorcycles may not always prevent “blip stalling”; the ability to maintain a stable engine idle when the throttle is opened and closed (“blipped”) very quickly, with the clutch disengaged.

“To prevent the engine from stalling when “blipping” the throttle, a revised engine calibration must be downloaded into these motorcycles. Engine stalling presents an increased risk of a loss of control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Triumph will notify Thruxton and Thruxton R owners, and dealers will update the engine management software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is 33.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is: 18V084000.

For 2016, the Thruxtons were updated with the 1200cc engine shared across the revamped twin lineup. The Thruxton is all about performance, its eight-valve parallel twin delivering 82.6 ft/lbs of torque at 4950 rpm – up from the T120’s 1200cc engine that produces 77.4 ft/lbs at 3100 rpm, and up 62 percent over the previous generation’s 865cc engine that produced 50 ft/lbs of torque at 5800 rpm. And unlike previous models, the new 1200cc engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.