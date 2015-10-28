2016 Triumph Thruxton Preview

The Triumph Thruxton – named after the 500-mile Thruxton endurance race series in the UK – is synonymous with speed. During the 1960s and 1970s, the Triumph Thruxton was the member of the Bonneville family that offered pure performance.

This bike quickly created a name for itself, especially after becoming the first machine to lap the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course at 100mph with Malcolm Smith at the controls in 1969.

The Thruxton name naturally deserves respect, and Triumph did no disservice to the name with the 2016 Thruxton and upgraded Thruxton R. The new Thruxtons – part of a five-bike Bonneville lineup that also includes the T120, T120 Black and the Street Twin – are highlighted by the all-new liquid-cooled 1200cc parallel twin

The Thruxton’s eight-valve parallel twin delivers 82.6 ft/lbs of torque at 4950 rpm – this is up from the T120’s 1200cc engine that produces 77.4 ft/lbs at 3100 rpm, and up 62 percent over the previous generation’s 865cc engine that produced 50 ft/lbs of torque at 5800 rpm. And unlike previous models, the new 1200cc engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Speaking of the Thruxton, Triumph says “This all-new ‘low inertia – high performance’ six-speed engine features a lighter crank, higher compression and unique airbox. With the pinpoint accuracy and instant throttle response of Triumph’s next generation ride-by-wire fuel-injection, fed by authentically styled twin throttle bodies, the Thruxton spec engine delivers a massive peak torque figure of 82.6 ft/lbs.”

The new Thruxton, incorporating the new water cooling, features twin upswept exhausts with reverse-megaphone end cans. The Thruxton’s exhaust is finished in chrome, and the Thruxton R’s in brushed stainless steel.

The chassis and suspension was also updated on the new Thruxton, and this performance is matched by styling from the clip-on bars, and 17-inch front wheel. The Thruxton R takes things one step further, and arrives with Brembo monobloc calipers, Showa big piston forks, Öhlins rear suspension and Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa Tires.

Triumph is also offering a performance Factory Race Kit for the Thruxton R, which provides engine modifications for more power; the race kit is for closed-circuit competition only.

As for styling, the Thruxton and Thruxton R builds upon the idea of the modern-day cafe racer. The lines are tight, and the fuel tank arrives with a “flip top” Monza style cap – a first for any modern production bike – an authentic bullet seat, bare-end mirrors.

The Thruxton R also features a host of higher quality details with an additional painted seat cowl, amazing polished top yoke, aluminum tank strap and clear anodized aluminum swinging arm.

Triumph has yet to release the price on the 2016 Thruxton and Thruxton R, but expect the price to be around $14,000.

Following are the highlights of the 2016 Triumph Thruxton and Thruxton R:

2016 Triumph Thruxton Colors:

Jet Black

Pure White, with a black tank stripe

Competition Green, with a stunning metallic gold tank stripe

2016 Triumph Thruxton R Colors:

Diablo Red

Silver Ice

2016 Triumph Thruxton and Thruxton R Highlights:

ABS: Triumphs variable anti-lock braking system bringing a new level of control to the Thruxton and Thruxton R

Ride-by-wire: Enhancing throttle responsiveness, safety and feel

Traction control: Taking advantage of the ride-by-wire system the switchable traction control system optimizes the delivery of the Thruxton engine’s amazing torque

Slip assist clutch: Bringing a lighter touch and feel to the clutch to make it easier to ride, and ride longer

Rider modes: Linked to the ride-by-wire system the three selectable rider mode options, road, rain and sport, that provide greater control and safety, and, in “sport” mode, a more immediate throttle response

LED rear light: Built into the classically inspired tail set-up, bringing a distinctive rear light pattern and power efficiency. With an integrated number plate light

LED DRL headlight: Incorporating the latest in daytime running lights (DRL) that delivers a distinctive signature light pattern and enhance power efficiency for long term durability. (Where legislation allows)

USB charge socket: Headstock mounted USB socket provided so riders can charge up their essential devices

Engine immobilizer: Transponder integrated into the key

Twin Gauge Cluster: Feature packed clocks (speedo and rev counter) with beautiful 3D dial faces, cleverly incorporating a digital menu system, and: Rider mode setting – road, rain or sport Gear position indicator Odometer Two trip settings Service indicator Range to empty Fuel level, average and current MPG Access to turn off traction control and ABS features Clock Additionally riders can add accessories which would also then be accessed via the clock display. Including: heated grips and cruise control (available on the Thruxton only).

Feature packed clocks (speedo and rev counter) with beautiful 3D dial faces, cleverly incorporating a digital menu system, and:

Triumph also offers a new range of accessories that allow for further personalization, including kits that are dealer installed and retain the factory warranty. The kits – some featuring Vance & Hines exhaust, the company now partnering with Triumph, include:

The Track Racer inspiration kit:

Sculpted cockpit fairing with lower clip-on handlebars

Single painted seat cowl (only for the Thruxton as already standard on Thruxton R)

Rear mudguard removal kit with compact light

Compact LED Indicators

Vance & Hines slip on silencers

Knurled handlebar grips

Leather tank strap

The Café Racer inspiration kit

Rear mudguard removal kit with compact light

Vance & Hines exhausts

Lower clip-on handlebars

Short tinted Fly-screen

Compact LED Indicators

Single painted seat cowl (only for the Thruxton as standard already on Thruxton R)

Signature Triumph rubber knee pads

Knurled handlebar grips

Leather tank strap

Note: availability of the Vance & Hines silencers, rear mudguard removal kits and indicators are governed by local market legislation.

2016 Triumph Thruxton R Performance Factory Race Kit

For the first time in Triumph history, the Hinckley-based manufacturer will offer a factory race kit specially developed for competition use on a closed circuit. Triumph says the Factory Race kit will take the standard engine performance to an even higher level, with more power, torque and lower overall weight.

2016 Triumph Thruxton and Thruxton R Photo Gallery