2017 Triumph Motorcycle Sales up 11.1% During Challenging Conditions

2017 Triumph Motorcycle Sales up 11.1%

Amid challenging marketing conditions and Brexit (the UK’s prospective withdrawal from the European Union), Triumph Motorcycles has increased its worldwide motorcycle sales, along with global revenue, for a third-straight year.

The Triumph Motorcycles Group Limited, which manufacturers and sells motorcycles, related parts, accessories and clothing to more than 57 countries, ended its financial (fiscal) year on June 30, 2017.

The reports were positive once again for the manufacturer that earned the number-one European Motorcycle brand for sales in North American last April; for financial year 2017, Triumph sold 63,404 motorcycles compared to 56,253 for the financial year of 2016. This was an 11.1% increase in year-to-year sales.

During the 2017 year, global revenues grew by £90.9m (about $122 million USD) to £498.5m ($668.5 million). Profits before tax were also up from £16.6m ($22.2 million) to £24.7m ($33 million).

Triumph says “In the face of continuing challenging economic and currency conditions, including Brexit, Triumph Group has performed strongly and has maintained its commitment and investment in research and development, with a view to furthering the continuous improvements of its products.”

Triumph continues to strengthen its brand by offering newer models, including the five it launched in the past 12 months: Street Triple, Bobber Black, Speedmaster, and the Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycles.

Triumph also launched a new “Factory Visitor Experience” at its Hinckley facilities, which costs over $5 million. The museum provides an in-depth history of Triumph Motorcycles, and visitors can also take a tour of the manufacturing plant.

Offering a forward-looking statement, Triumph says it’s “excited about the future and is committed to delivering its long-term vision through investment in the Company’s people, facilities and product that fuses character, heritage and performance to ensure the success of the brand.”