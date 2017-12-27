2017 Honda VT1300CX Fury Recalls

Honda is recalling certain-model 2017 Honda VT1300CX Fury and 2010 and 2016 Honda VT1300CX Fury motorcycles that have received replacement fuel tanks.

The recall was implemented because the fuel tanks may be missing welds around the mounting bracket. The recall affects about 20 units.

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel tank welds and, as necessary, replace the fuel tank, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in December 2017. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V805000.