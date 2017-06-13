Brought to you by:

2017 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Honda Fury

Although choppers aren’t the most popular cruiser style these days, the Fury remains in the Honda lineup. It has a nice long-stroke 52-degree V-twin powerplant, with non-traditional liquid cooling and shaft drive.

At its heart, the Fury is still a Honda, and that means it handles well, despite a long 71-inch wheelbase, relaxed 32 degrees of rake, and 21-/18-inch tire combo (the rear is a meaty 200). Styling is definitely neo-cruiser, with plenty of room for customization.

2017 Honda Fury horsepowerHonda offers an ABS version of the fury that weighs an additional 18 pounds and adds a stiff $1000 to the MSRP. However, with ABS you also get combined braking, which works quite well.

The Honda Fury is not what you expect a chopper to be, yet it continues to thrive in the cruiser market.

2017 Honda Fury Buyer's Guide | Specs & Price2017 Honda Fury Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 52-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 1312cc
  • Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.2:1
  • Valve train: SOHC; 3vpc
  • Induction: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment; 38mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 45mm fork; 4.0 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Rebound- and spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.7 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 90/90-21
  • Rear tire: 200/50-18
  • Front brake: 336mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional, includes Combined Braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 71.0 inches
  • Rake: 32º
  • Trail: 3.6 inches
  • Seat height: 26.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
  • Curb weight: 663 pounds (standard); 681 pounds (ABS)

2017 Honda Fury Colors:

  • Matte Black Metallic (standard)
  • Candy Red (ABS)

2017 Honda Fury Prices (MSRP):

  • $10,299 (standard)
  • $11,299 ABS)
