2017 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Fury
Although choppers aren’t the most popular cruiser style these days, the Fury remains in the Honda lineup. It has a nice long-stroke 52-degree V-twin powerplant, with non-traditional liquid cooling and shaft drive.
At its heart, the Fury is still a Honda, and that means it handles well, despite a long 71-inch wheelbase, relaxed 32 degrees of rake, and 21-/18-inch tire combo (the rear is a meaty 200). Styling is definitely neo-cruiser, with plenty of room for customization.
Honda offers an ABS version of the fury that weighs an additional 18 pounds and adds a stiff $1000 to the MSRP. However, with ABS you also get combined braking, which works quite well.
The Honda Fury is not what you expect a chopper to be, yet it continues to thrive in the cruiser market.
2017 Honda Fury Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1312cc
- Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm
- Compression ratio: 9.2:1
- Valve train: SOHC; 3vpc
- Induction: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment; 38mm throttle body
- Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Cooling: Liquid
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 45mm fork; 4.0 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Rebound- and spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.7 inches of travel
- Front tire: 90/90-21
- Rear tire: 200/50-18
- Front brake: 336mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional, includes Combined Braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 71.0 inches
- Rake: 32º
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 26.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 663 pounds (standard); 681 pounds (ABS)
2017 Honda Fury Colors:
- Matte Black Metallic (standard)
- Candy Red (ABS)
2017 Honda Fury Prices (MSRP):
- $10,299 (standard)
- $11,299 ABS)