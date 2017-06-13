2017 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Fury

Although choppers aren’t the most popular cruiser style these days, the Fury remains in the Honda lineup. It has a nice long-stroke 52-degree V-twin powerplant, with non-traditional liquid cooling and shaft drive.

At its heart, the Fury is still a Honda, and that means it handles well, despite a long 71-inch wheelbase, relaxed 32 degrees of rake, and 21-/18-inch tire combo (the rear is a meaty 200). Styling is definitely neo-cruiser, with plenty of room for customization.

Honda offers an ABS version of the fury that weighs an additional 18 pounds and adds a stiff $1000 to the MSRP. However, with ABS you also get combined braking, which works quite well.

The Honda Fury is not what you expect a chopper to be, yet it continues to thrive in the cruiser market.

2017 Honda Fury Specs

ENGINE

Type: 52-degree V-twin

Displacement: 1312cc

Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm

Compression ratio: 9.2:1

Valve train: SOHC; 3vpc

Induction: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment; 38mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed

Cooling: Liquid

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 45mm fork; 4.0 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Rebound- and spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.7 inches of travel

Front tire: 90/90-21

Rear tire: 200/50-18

Front brake: 336mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional, includes Combined Braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 71.0 inches

Rake: 32º

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 26.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 663 pounds (standard); 681 pounds (ABS)

2017 Honda Fury Colors:

Matte Black Metallic (standard)

Candy Red (ABS)

2017 Honda Fury Prices (MSRP):