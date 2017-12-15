2018 International Six Days Enduro Dates

The 2018 FIM International Six Days Enduro, originally scheduled for Oct. 22-27 in Viña del Mar, Chile, has been rescheduled to Nov. 12-17 at the same location.

The International Six Days Enduro is the world’s largest annual off-road motorcycle competition. Since 1913, countries have sent their best off-road racers to exotic locations around the world to be tested on everything from sandy beaches, to rocky crevices, to deep woods and motocross tracks for the event’s top prize: the ISDE World Trophy.

Each year, countries from all over the world send teams to compete at the ISDE. The World Trophy Team features four riders that compete for the world title, along with the Junior Trophy Team which features three riders, and the Women’s Trophy Team that features three riders.

In addition, each country can send a number of three-rider club teams. Teams compete for team honors, while individual riders race for a gold, silver or bronze medals, which are based on a rider’s finishing time relative to the leader.

AMA ISDE Qualifier rounds determine who will compete on six of the seven national U.S. Club Teams, while the AMA ISDE Advisory Committee selects the U.S. World Trophy, Junior Trophy and Women’s Trophy teams.

For more information on the AMA International Six Days Enduro Qualifier Series, visit the AMA Six Days Enduro Website.

For more information, visit 2018 International Six Days Enduro.