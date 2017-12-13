2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Dragster RR Recall

MV Agusta USA has recalled to 45 of its 2017 Brutale 800 Dragster RR motorcycles. The reason for the recall is because spokes on the rear wheel may loosen, potentially affecting the motorcycle’s handling.

MV Agusta will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear wheels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 13, 2017. Owners may contact MV Agusta customer service at 1-215-781-1770. MV Agusta’s number for this recall is 2813.

The Varese-based manufacturer launched the Dragster in late 2013 The Dragster arrives with a 798cc triple that produces 140 at 13,100 rpm, and 63.4 ft/lbs of torque at 10,100 rpm. MV Agusta says the rev limited kicks in at 13,200 rpm.

The Brutale Dragster arrives with MV Agusta’s MVICS 2.0 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) platform, which debuted on the Turismo Veloce 800 and features three maps (Sport, Normal, Rain).

The RR also arrives with Quickshifter EAS 2.0 technology, and an eight-level traction control, which can be disengaged.

The 370.4-lbs (dry) Dragster RR R features a steel trellis frame, and a single-sided swing arm. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm adjustable Marzocchi upside down fork with aluminum stanchions and DLC coating. Out back is a Progressive Sachs single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping, and spring-preload adjustment.

In regards to the recall, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA campaign number is 17V772000.