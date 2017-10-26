2018 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Dates

For the 24th consecutive year Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, will host AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

For 2018, the dates have been set for July 6-8, the American Motorcyclist Association says.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is one of the top motorcycling events in the country that brings motorcyclists together around racing, bike shows, history, recreational activity, and buying and selling motorcycles, parts and gear,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. “If you love motorcycles, old or new, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has something for you, regardless of your age or experience level.”

A fundraiser for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days showcases classic motorcycles of all makes and styles, and honors the riders who made them famous.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is an annual tradition on Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s summer calendar. It is our longest continuously running event which speaks not only to our valued partnership with the AMA but to the deep passion for motorcycling across the country,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust. “We’re proud to be working with the AMA again to bring back this great event to North Central Ohio for the 24th consecutive year.”

Activities include the AMA Vintage Grand Championship, which features road racing, motocross, hare scrambles, trials and dirt-track racing. Another top attraction is North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet with parts, bikes and memorabilia from all eras. Bike shows bring out examples of some of history’s most beloved motorcycles. Stunt shows and demo rides of current production bikes keep attendees entertained, while seminars on numerous topics by noted motorcycling experts keep them informed.

Tickets go on sale exclusively to AMA members through the AMA on Nov. 1, and members who purchase early receive an additional $5 savings off the early-bird pricing. Members can visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com or call (614) 856-1900 to order their tickets. Non-AMA members can purchase tickets through Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course starting Dec. 1 online at www.midohio.com or by calling (419) 884-4000.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a family-friendly event. Children 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Free parking is also available on site.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days benefit the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The mission of the Hall of Fame, located on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio, is to tell the stories and preserve the history of motorcycling’s legends and heroes. For more information, call (614) 856-2222, or visit the Hall of Fame’s website at www.motorcyclemuseum.org.