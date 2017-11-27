BMW HP4 Race Design Info

Last month we headed to Circuit of the Americas in Texas for an exclusive ride on the all-new BMW HP4 Race, a full-carbon framed/wheeled superbike based on the S 1000 RR.

During the launch, we sat down with the project manager for all BMW Motorrad four-cylinder and six-cylinder motorcycles, Josef “Sepp” Mächler.



The Switzerland-born designer Mächler discussed all elements of the HP4 Race, which is limited to just 750 model, and only about 10 percent of the production run is arriving stateside.

Mächler explains the internals of the engine, which produces 215 horsepower at 13,900 rpm, WorldSBK-spec electronics and Ohlins suspension, and the carbon frame.

