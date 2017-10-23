2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout and Breakout 114

The 2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout is re-imagined this year by The Motor Company, without changing the Breakout’s mission statement. Along with a choice of two new engines—the Milwaukee-Eight 107 and 114—the Breakout also gets the new Softail chassis.

That means a Showa Dual Bending Valve fork, along with the new under-seat shock. Further, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout also gets a smaller fuel tank, giving the pro-street style cruiser motorcycle a sleeker look.=

While some may complain about the reduced range with the 3.5-gallon tank, the Breakout is not about riding long distances. This is a drag-style motorcycle that lays down a thick strip of rubber from its 240mm Michelin Scorcher 11 rear tire.

The Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor is good for 119 ft/lbs at 3000 rpm, with the 107’s deliver down just 10 ft/lbs. With a 21-inch front wheel and the big 240 on an 18-inch wheel, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout is a straight-line motorcycle that looks great while going fast between stoplights.

As a bonus, there’s a 115th Anniversary version of the 2018 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114, if you want something special.

