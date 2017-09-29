AMA Congress members from across the country gathered Sept. 21-23 at the AIMExpo at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, to consider important issues affecting amateur motorcycle competition and recreational riding.

It was the 50th annual meeting of the rule-making body.

“Many important questions were raised and event organizers were able to share their input and opinions on issues that directly affect them,” said AMA Recreational Riding Manager Marie Wuelleh. “We encourage all AMA members and riders to voice their concerns through AMA Congress and be a part of the conversation to improve riding and racing for us all.”

A new format at the 2017 AMA Congress encouraged participation from all those in attendance. More changes are expected to come in 2018 that will broaden participation to all AMA members.

Seminars and open-forum discussions were conducted throughout the three days to educate AMA State Chapters representatives, racing promoters and track owners on a number of issues.

Family enduros, insurance, dual sport rides and political issues were among the topics pertaining to recreational riding that were discussed during AMA Congress.

All recreational attendees were offered the opportunity to participate in an AMA Road Captain class. At the completion, participants were issued a card that allows them to serve as a road captain at AMA road riding events for the next three years.

Throughout the AIMExpo, the AMA hosted Trackside Mylaps seminars, insurance workshops, instructional meetings about marketing events and more.

AMA Motocross Manager Ricky Rickords also spoke on his work with The Brett Downey Safety Foundation and his role as the AMA Supercross Safety Manager.

“All of these workshops and seminars were at no cost for organizers,” AMA Racing Project Manager Alex Hunter said. “We are working to revamp AMA Congress with seminars and workshops to encourage more interaction.”