2018 Bell Helmets | First Look

Bell has released three new helmets for 2018: the Star MIPS, RS-2 and Moto-9 MIPS. Following is a first look at these new lids.

Bell Star MIPS

MIPS is Multi-Directional Impact Protection System, and it becomes standard to the iconic Bell Star helmet for the first time in 2018. MIPS is designed to keep rotational forces at bay should your head hit a solid object.

Instead of only the EPS liner crushing in a direct hit—still a critical function—MIPS is designed to help you in glancing blows using slip-plane technology.

Bell tells us that the Star MIPS will have many of the attributes of the Pro Star and Race Star, including a wide viewport, light weight, and noise reduction. “It’s not everyday that you can take a best-in-class, performance-driven helmet and make it even better, and we’ve managed to do just that with the addition of MIPS to the Star platform,” said Chris Sackett, Bell Helmets Vice President.

The 2018 Bell Star MIPS will have a MSRP of $499, and will be available in sizes XS through XXL.

Bell RS-2

Succeeding the successful RS-1, the new Bell RS-2 sport-touring helmet arrives. It features an internal sun shield, and an improved shape, venting, and faceshield. To keep sound down, the RS-2’s faceshield has a spring-tension mechanism to ensure a tight seal to the shell. For weight reduction, the RS-2 has a composite fiberglass shell.

There are three shell sizes for the Bell RS-2, which takes care of helmet sizes XS through XXL. The shell is also designed with speaker pockets, to ease installation of communications system. The shell also has air channels to flow air from external vents into and out of the RS-2.

Inside, there’s an X-Static multi-density padding for both comfort and noise reduction. Further noise mitigation comes from neck and chin curtains.

“The RS-1 had been arguably the highest value proposition on the market at its price point,” according to Sackett, “and we’ve raised the bar for that helmet with RS-2, and done so at a price point that’s $100 lower than its predecessor.” The 2018 Bell Star MIPS will have a MSRP of $299.

Bell Moto-9 MIPS

MIPS technology is also very helpful for off-road riding, as the terrain is uneven and unpredictable, and it is now available in the 2018 Bell Moto-9 MIPS. In addition to the safety advantages of MIPS, the Bell Moto-9 MIPS’ EPS liner has three different materials for optimum force dispersal.

The Bell Moto-9 MIPS joins the MX-9 MIPS, MX-9 Adventure MIPS, and Moto-9 Flex in Bell’s off-road line-up.

“We believe riders should have access to high-quality helmets and state-of-the-art technologies, regardless of price points,” Sackett declared. “Adding the Moto-9 MIPS to the line ensures that every Bell off-road helmet, at every price point, carries the promise of superior technology and the confidence that comes with it.”

The 2018 Bell Moto-9 MIPS comes in sizes ranging from XS-XXL, with three different outer shell sizes. The MSRP for the Bell Moto-9 MIPS is $400.

2018 Bell Helmet Photos