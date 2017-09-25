One More Ride: Fred and the Craft of Motorcycle Meditations

Take the conversational story-telling style and dead-pan humor of Peter Egan, the stints of edgy prose of Jack Lewis, and the philosophical introspection of Robert Pirsig and you have the page-turner style of Fred Milverstedt.

It’s all there in the pages of his easy-to-fit-in-the-saddlebag book, “One More Ride.” Indeed, his book’s subtitle, “Fred and the Craft of Motorcycle Meditations,” has the rhythm of Pirsig’s “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Mechanics.”

Make no mistake, Milverstedt’s book is no knock-off of anybody’s work, nor is it derivative. His story, style and insights are the original real deal.

Advertisement

As I sometimes do, I started reading from the back; the last section called the “Afterword.” I’m glad I did. In it, Milverstedt lays out some things that are good to know as you read the rest of the book.

It hints at the fact that Milverstedt does indeed tell of some great and not-so-great motorcycle adventures. The story-telling in the book on those events is crisp, vivid and fun to read. Some of his self-inflicted misadventures will no doubt strike a chord with nearly every reader who has ridden more than a few miles.