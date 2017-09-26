Nicky Hayden Featured in Dunlop Legends Poster Series

Nicky Hayden in Dunlop Legends Program

Nicky Hayden defined the soul of an American racer. When he passed May 22, 2017, following a bicycle accident in Rimini, Italy, the the motorcycle-racing industry mourned.

Twitter and Facebook feeds exploded with condolences, from personal fans to the largest names in MotoGP such as Valentino Rossi.

Four months later, the tributes continue for the 2006 MotoGP Champion who raced for both Honda and Ducati in the world’s premier Grand Prix series. The latest NH69 tribute arrives from Dunlop:

To pay tribute to Nicky, Dunlop has made him a part of the iconic Legends poster series, a program to honor racing heroes. Nicky’s poster features an amazing photograph taken by Tom Riles during Nicky’s run at the 2002 AMA Superbike championship. It perfectly captures the ferocity and commitment of Nicky’s never-give-in riding style.

In addition to his love of racing, Nicky also loved his home town of Owensboro, Kentucky, and was very active in various charities. He loved to give back, especially to the children in his local community.

In his honor, the Hayden family has set up the Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund. Nicky’s Legends poster is available for $29 plus shipping through the Hayden Brothers General Store, with proceeds going to his memorial fund. Posters will begin shipping the first week of October. More information can be found at Nicky Hayden’s fund page.

The first 69 poster orders will also receive a special #69 Dunlop podium hat, and #69 sticker.

“Most people probably didn’t know Nicky dedicated so much of his time to charity, but knowing Nicky it shouldn’t surprise anyone,” said Mike Buckley, Dunlop Motorcycle’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “He had a big heart, and through this program we can help continue to give back in Nicky’s honor.”

About The Dunlop Legends Program

In 2005 Dunlop introduced the Legends program to benefit injured riders. These historic black-and-white posters honor some of the greatest racers in the sport, including David Bailey, Yvon Duhamel, Broc Glover, Bob Hannah, Kent Howerton, Rick Johnson, Wayne Rainey, Kenny Roberts, Bubba Shobert, Jeff Ward, Bruce Ogilvie, Malcolm Smith, Doug Henry, Jeremy McGrath, Jeff Stanton and now Nicky Hayden. The posters are 19 x 26 inches, and printed in black and white on heavy matte art paper.