2018 Yamaha XMax First Look | High-Performance Scooter

Bringing an all-new motor to the table, along with large wheels and beefy suspension, the 2018 Yamaha XMax scooter looks to be a formidable urban machine that can be taken on fun weekend excursions. Here’s what you need to know about the new 2018 Yamaha XMax scooter.

1. The 2018 Yamaha XMax’s new 292cc motor is fully modern. In addition to being water-cooled and having a four-valve head (albeit with a single cam), the XMax’s motor is also fuel-injected and counterbalanced for smooth, efficient running. A semi-dry sump design also improves performance.

2. Traction control is standard. While the XMax has a traditional fully automatic belt/pulley constantly variable transmission (CVT) that helps avoid wheelspin by mechanically matching power to wheel speed. However, the XMax’s electronics system also has traction control. The XMax’s TC monitors wheel speeds and reduces power if it detects a slipping rear wheel.

3. ABS is standard to keep traction when decelerating. The discs are fairly large for a 397-pound scooter, so traction enhancement aids are welcome whether slowing or accelerating.

4. To keep traction high, the 2018 Yamaha XMax uses Dunlop Scootsmart tires. Scootsmart tires have a good reputation with scooter riders in all conditions, as well as favorable wear rates.

5. There’s plenty of storage on the 2018 Yamaha XMax. Yamaha claims room for two full-face helmets under the seat, as well as two fairing storage spaces (one locked, with a 12-volt outlet). If you’re thinking about a trip, the predicted range from a single tank of gas is over 200 miles.

6. Both the handlebar and the windscreen are adjustable. The grips can be moved back about three-quarters of an inch from the standard position, while the windscreen can be moved up two inches for more wind protection. With a 292cc motor, the XMax is certainly freeway legal, so the taller windshield position is a welcome option.

7. For sporting scooter riders, the 2018 Yamaha XMax has a motorcycle-style fork with full triple claims, as well as large-diameter tires. With a 15-inch front and 14-inch rear, along with the Scootsmart tires, the Yamaha XMax should have fairly sporty handing and cornering clearance. The large wheels will also make the XMax much safer on the pothole-infested roads you often find in urban areas.

8. Night riders will appreciate the LED lighting. LEDs get the job done for the headlights and taillights, with conventional bulbs handling the rest.

9. The 2018 Yamaha XMax has a modern, aggressive look. We can’t wait to ride it!

2018 Yamaha XMax Specs

ENGINE



Type: Single-cylinder

Displacement: 292cc

Bore x stroke: 70.2 x 75.9mm

Compression ratio: 10.9:1

Valve train: SOHC, four valves

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

Final drive: V-belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Twin shocks; 3.1 inches

Front tire: 120/70-15; Dunlop Scootsmart

Rear tire: 140/70-14; Dunlop Scootsmart

Front brake: 267mm disc

Rear brake: 24mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60.6 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 75 mpg

Curb weight: 397 pounds

2018 Yamaha XMax Color:

Vivid White

2018 Yamaha XMax Price:

$5599

