MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC Now Available in US Dealerships

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC in USA Dealerships Now

Back in November 2016, MV Agusta unveiled the Turismo Veloce RC, which received the Varese manufacturer’s Reparto Corse treatment that pays homage to MV Agusta’s World Superbike team.

Availability and price were to be determined, but that time has finally arrived. The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC is now available in America dealerships for a premium price of $23,298.

Like the other RC models in MV Agusta’s lineup, the Turismo Veloce RC is available in limited numbers: 250 units.

Advertisement

This is as exclusive as the F4 RC, which is also only available for 250 units here in the states. All others have a run of 350 units: