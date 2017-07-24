BMW K 1600 B Bagger Demo Rides: 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Advertisement

BMW K 1600 B Bagger Demo Rides

BMW Motorrad is offering demo rides its new K 1600 B Bagger at America’s most popular bagger destination: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer, which designed the K 1600 B for the American market, will have the Bagger and others like the popular R 1200 GS available for free demo rides at the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.

The bike will also be on display Tuesday, August 8, prior to the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at the free-access Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.

At the BMW display, BMW representatives will be on hand to answer questions and assist with demo rides on a full line-up of Adventure, Touring, Heritage, Roadster, Urban Mobility models and Sportbikes, as well as the 2017 C evolution electric scooter.

Also display will be the soon-to-be-released 2018 BMW G 310 R – BMW Motorrad’s new single-cylinder roadster.

BMW K 1600 B Bagger Demo Ride Info:

Date: Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 12, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily (Sign-up begins at 8 a.m.)

Location: CrossRoads at Buffalo Chip, 20622 Fort Meade Way, Buffalo Chip, SD 57785

Phone: (605) 347-9000

Learn more at Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.

About the K 1600 Bagger:

The K 1600 B is a close relative to the K 1600 GT and GTL, and features the 1649cc inline-6 cylinder that produces 160 horsepower at 7759 rpm and 129 ft/lbs of torque at 5250 rpm. The bike—a direct aim at the Honda Gold Wing F6B—was designed to appeal to the American bagger market, and is designed to be low and sleek.

The BMW Bagger arrives standard with three riding modes (Rain, Road, and Dynamic), Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized integral ABS Pro, heated seats and hand grips, power adjustable windshield, cruise control, multifunction display with on-board computer, and Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) with “Road” and “Cruise” damping modes.