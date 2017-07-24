Advertisement

BBC Rally and Show 2017 Recap & Photos

Even the violent wind, thunderstorms and local flash flooding couldn’t keep the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) faithful from celebrating the group’s 40th year by forging ahead with its annual Rally and Ride-in Bike Show at Eagle Cave Natural Park near Blue River, Wisc.

That’s not to say the conditions didn’t affect things; flooding closed many local roads, winds tore up trees and ripped roofs off houses and barns. This didn’t stop the BBC crowd, though.

Attendance was down from the year before, and rain hampered event start-up on Friday (July 21) with drizzle and cloudy weather lingering into Saturday morning. But things cleared up, warmed up and hit their festive stride for the bike show and other activities by Saturday afternoon.

The classic motorcycle Rally itself marked 37 years as the group’s centerpiece event of the year, featuring food, refreshments, a poker run, BBC products, music, awards and door prizes. As ever, the bike show attracted some great bikes from immaculate antique and vintage bikes to customs, modern retro and modern stock bikes.

Held high above the Wisconsin river valley atop a sandstone ridge where the Eagle Cave lies beneath, the rally site has great facilities and beautiful campsites threaded in among century-old oaks. Local town and county roads were in great shape for riding despite some that had to be closed due to water over the road.

For additional information, visit the BBC.

