2017 Yamaha YZF-R3 Recall for Incorrect VIN on Certification Label

2017 Yamaha YZF-R3 Recall: 40 US Bikes with Canadian Certification Label

Yamaha USA has recalled 40 2017 YZF-R3 motorcycles due to incorrect VIN information on the Vehicle Certification Label.

If this is the case, owners may be unable to tell if their vehicle is under any important safety recalls.

Yamaha says the affected motorcycles, intended for the US market, may have been manufactured with a Canadian Motor Vehicle Certification Label. If this is the case, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”

Yamaha USA says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Vehicle Certification Label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 20, 2017. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926. Yamaha’s number for this recall is 990115.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.