2018 Honda CB650F Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price

2018 Honda CB650F
For sport riders who liked the Honda CBR650F but wanted something naked, the 2018 Honda CB650F shows itself off in all its glory.
With the liquid-cooled inline-4 proudly on display, the Honda CB650F is a near clone of the CBR650F, sans fairing. That means you get a torquey motor that is still happy to rev up for fast canyon runs, along with high-quality handling and great suspension (even if the damping settings are fixed in place at the factory).
Big 320mm discs in the front help make up for the lack of radial mounting of the caliper or master cylinder.
2018 Honda CB650F Specs
Engine
- Motor: Inline-4
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 67mm x 46mm
- Compression ratio: 11.4:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 16 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: 525 O-ring chain
Chassis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted shock w/ spring-preload adjustment; 5.0 inches
- Front tire: 120/70ZR-17
- Rear tire: 180/55ZR-17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ two-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-caliper
- ABS: Optional
Dimensions and Capacities
- Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
- Rake: 25.3°
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 454 pounds (ABS: 459 pounds)
2018 Honda CB650F Color:
- Red
2018 Honda CB650F Price:
- $TBD MSRP
