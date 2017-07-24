2018 Honda CB650F Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price

Advertisement

2018 Honda CB650F

For sport riders who liked the Honda CBR650F but wanted something naked, the 2018 Honda CB650F shows itself off in all its glory.

With the liquid-cooled inline-4 proudly on display, the Honda CB650F is a near clone of the CBR650F, sans fairing. That means you get a torquey motor that is still happy to rev up for fast canyon runs, along with high-quality handling and great suspension (even if the damping settings are fixed in place at the factory).

Big 320mm discs in the front help make up for the lack of radial mounting of the caliper or master cylinder.

2018 Honda CB650F Specs

Engine

Motor: Inline-4

Displacement: 649cc

Bore x stroke: 67mm x 46mm

Compression ratio: 11.4:1

Valve train: DOHC, 16 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: 525 O-ring chain

Chassis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 4.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted shock w/ spring-preload adjustment; 5.0 inches

Front tire: 120/70ZR-17

Rear tire: 180/55ZR-17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ two-piston Nissin calipers

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-caliper

ABS: Optional

Dimensions and Capacities

Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 25.3°

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons

Curb weight: 454 pounds (ABS: 459 pounds)

2018 Honda CB650F Color:

Red

2018 Honda CB650F Price:

$TBD MSRP