2018 Honda CB650F To Debut In August

2018 Honda CB650F Comes To America

Coming to Honda dealerships this August will be the 2018 Honda CB650F—a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four that is a naked version of the CBR650F faired sport bike, which will return for 2018. A fully capable sport bike, the CB650F features 320mm front discs with Nissin calipers, plus an aggressive short-stroke motor.

Handling shouldn’t be too aggressive, as the 2018 Honda CB650F has a relaxed 25.3 degrees of rake and a roomy wheelbase of over 57 inches. The seat height is a shade less than 32 inches, and filled with fuel, the CB650F tips the scales at just over 450 pounds—both manageable numbers.

The fork is a Showa Dual Bending Valve unit, though it lacks any adjustment. The shock’s spring-preload can be adjusted, however. The 2018 Honda CB650F gets Dunlop Sportmax D222 rubber.

“We’re pleased to offer the tough-looking, strong-performing CB650F to American customers for the 2018 model year,” American Honda’s Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications Lee Edmunds noted. “The CBR650F has shown that this four-cylinder power plant is a solid performer, and in this package it adeptly rounds out our comprehensive lineup of naked sport bikes, fitting in perfectly between the CB500F and the CB1000R.”

The big question regarding the 2018 Honda CB650F is the price, which has yet to be determined. The CB650F will be available in a standard version and an ABS version.

2018 Honda CB650F Specs

ENGINE

Motor: Inline-4

Bore x stroke: 67mm x 46mm

Displacement: 649cc

Compression ratio: 11.4:1

Valve train: DOHC, 16 valves

Cooling: Liquid

Fueling: PGM-FI Programmed Automatic Enrichment Circuit w/ 32mm throttle bodies

Ignition: Digital transistorized w/ electronic advance

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage assisted shock with spring-preload adjustment; 5.0 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70ZR-17 radial; Dunlop Sportmax D222F

Rear tire: 180/55ZR-17 radial; Dunlop Sportmax D222

Front brakes: Two-piston Nissin calipers w/ 320mm discs

Rear brake: Single-caliper 240mm disc

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.1 inches

Rake: 25.3°

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons

Curb weight: 454 pounds (ABS: 459 pounds)

Color: Red

2018 Honda CB650F Price: $TBD MSRP