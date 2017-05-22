Ozzy Osbourne Inked For Sturgis Buffalo Chip (+ Video)

The Prince of Darkness Comes To Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Black Sabbath may be no more, but Ozzy Osbourne is still going strong and will be performing on August 9 on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Osbourne, of course, is known for biker-friendly songs such as “Crazy Train,” “Over The Mountain,” “Bark At The Moon,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

“You never know what to expect with Ozzy, but you can be sure it will be over the top,” noted Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “He puts on an incredible show and this is one of those performances you just can’t miss. You may not have another opportunity to see the legendary Ozzy Osbourne live on stage.”

In addition to Osbourne’s August 9 performance, other performers already set for Sturgis Buffalo Chip include The Doobie Brother (Aug. 7), Lynyrd Skynyrd (Aug. 8), George Thorogood and the Destroyers (Aug. 10), Blink-182 (Aug.10) and Alter Bridge (Aug. 11).

As you’d expect, it’s not all music at Sturgis Buffalo Chip. Also planned is Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing (Aug. 4 and 5), American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT Presented by Indian Motorcycle (Aug. 6), Full Throttle Florida Bike Show (Aug. 7), Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John (Aug. 9), RSD Super Hooligan Races Presented by Indian Motorcycle (Aug. 9), Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 Harley-Davidson XR750 (Aug. 10), and AMA Supermoto racing (Aug. 11-12).

The 77th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally runs August 4-13, 2017.